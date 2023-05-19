The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) marked $0.43 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $0.45. While The Oncology Institute Inc. has underperformed by -4.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOI fell by -93.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.53 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -83.57% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on August 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOI.

Analysis of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Oncology Institute Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 188.26K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TOI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.22%, with a loss of -13.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Oncology Institute Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TOI has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.12 million, following the sale of -1,982 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,360,052.

At the end of the first quarter, Triatomic Management LP increased its TOI holdings by 56.56% and now holds 0.81 million TOI shares valued at $0.41 million with the added 0.29 million shares during the period. TOI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.90% at present.