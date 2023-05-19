In Thursday’s session, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) marked $4.34 per share, down from $4.39 in the previous session. While Paramount Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGRE fell by -52.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.15 to $3.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.53% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On March 01, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for PGRE. Evercore ISI also Downgraded PGRE shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 21, 2022. Mizuho January 20, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PGRE, as published in its report on January 20, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from September 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for PGRE shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

With PGRE’s current dividend of $0.31 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Paramount Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PGRE has an average volume of 2.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a loss of -1.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.08, showing growth from the present price of $4.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paramount Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PGRE has decreased by -1.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,647,842 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.39 million, following the sale of -267,859 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in PGRE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,503,759 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,378,272.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -31,881 position in PGRE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 33419.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.35%, now holding 9.41 million shares worth $40.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Monarch Alternative Capital LP decreased its PGRE holdings by -38.98% and now holds 7.44 million PGRE shares valued at $32.24 million with the lessened -4.76 million shares during the period. PGRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.60% at present.