As of Thursday, SSR Mining Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSRM) stock closed at $15.75, down from $16.10 the previous day. While SSR Mining Inc. has underperformed by -2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSRM fell by -19.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.48 to $12.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.36% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On June 01, 2022, UBS started tracking SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) recommending Buy. A report published by National Bank Financial on March 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for SSRM. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SSRM, as published in its report on December 03, 2020. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Investors in SSR Mining Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SSR Mining Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SSRM is recording 1.66M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.43%, with a loss of -2.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.15, showing growth from the present price of $15.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SSR Mining Inc. Shares?

The Gold market is dominated by SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) based in the USA. When comparing SSR Mining Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -52.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SSRM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SSRM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in SSRM has increased by 9.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,115,902 shares of the stock, with a value of $331.02 million, following the purchase of 1,992,473 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management made another increased to its shares in SSRM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 113.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 6,737,313 additional shares for a total stake of worth $181.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,698,795.

During the first quarter, Mackenzie Financial Corp. subtracted a -609,175 position in SSRM. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 92421.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.70%, now holding 5.52 million shares worth $79.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SSRM holdings by -1.98% and now holds 4.19 million SSRM shares valued at $59.98 million with the lessened 84804.0 shares during the period. SSRM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.10% at present.