As of Thursday, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock closed at $301.68, down from $303.07 the previous day. While SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEDG rose by 26.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $375.90 to $190.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.48% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) to Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on April 13, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SEDG. Janney also rated SEDG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $351 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2023. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on April 03, 2023, and assigned a price target of $370. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for SEDG, as published in its report on March 06, 2023. Scotiabank’s report from March 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $345 for SEDG shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SEDG is recording 1.11M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a gain of 1.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $371.27, showing growth from the present price of $301.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEDG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SolarEdge Technologies Inc. Shares?

The Solar market is dominated by SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) based in the Israel. When comparing SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 88.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 292.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEDG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEDG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SEDG has increased by 1.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,793,244 shares of the stock, with a value of $797.83 million, following the purchase of 51,215 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SEDG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 45,032 additional shares for a total stake of worth $592.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,073,739.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -39,506 position in SEDG. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.67%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $465.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its SEDG holdings by 82.58% and now holds 1.38 million SEDG shares valued at $393.65 million with the added 0.62 million shares during the period. SEDG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.30% at present.