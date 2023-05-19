In Thursday’s session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) marked $184.31 per share, up from $174.02 in the previous session. While Snowflake Inc. has overperformed by 5.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNOW rose by 26.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $205.66 to $110.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.81% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2023, Stifel Upgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SNOW. Wedbush also rated SNOW shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $144 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 15, 2022. Macquarie Initiated an Neutral rating on November 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $173. Bernstein initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for SNOW, as published in its report on October 11, 2022. MoffettNathanson’s report from September 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $242 for SNOW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Snowflake Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SNOW has an average volume of 5.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.39%, with a gain of 8.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $183.21, showing decline from the present price of $184.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNOW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Snowflake Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNOW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNOW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SNOW has increased by 2.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,097,565 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.53 billion, following the purchase of 402,528 additional shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in SNOW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,632,337 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.28 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,369,459.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem subtracted a -861,065 position in SNOW. Iconiq Capital LLC sold an additional -3.0 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -20.80%, now holding 11.42 million shares worth $1.69 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SNOW holdings by 1.84% and now holds 9.6 million SNOW shares valued at $1.42 billion with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. SNOW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.40% at present.