The share price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) fell to $14.04 per share on Thursday from $14.07. While Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has underperformed by -0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEB fell by -39.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.29 to $12.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.20% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for PEB. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded PEB shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2022. Wells Fargo August 29, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on August 29, 2022, and set its price target from $26 to $20. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for PEB, as published in its report on July 11, 2022. SMBC Nikko’s report from March 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $27 for PEB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PEB’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PEB is recording an average volume of 2.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a loss of -2.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.38, showing growth from the present price of $14.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 120.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PEB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PEB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PEB has increased by 24.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,553,569 shares of the stock, with a value of $278.25 million, following the purchase of 3,817,941 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PEB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 174,680 additional shares for a total stake of worth $275.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,377,810.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 196,044 position in PEB. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -1.58 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.94%, now holding 6.74 million shares worth $95.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its PEB holdings by -3.18% and now holds 6.0 million PEB shares valued at $85.34 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. PEB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 120.62% at present.