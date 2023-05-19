Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) closed Thursday at $44.85 per share, up from $44.50 a day earlier. While Schlumberger Limited has overperformed by 0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLB rose by 4.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.45 to $30.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.42% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, UBS Upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to Buy. A report published by Susquehanna on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Positive’ rating for SLB. The Benchmark Company also rated SLB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 19, 2023. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SLB, as published in its report on December 09, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $59 for SLB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

The current dividend for SLB investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Schlumberger Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SLB is recording an average volume of 9.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.05%, with a gain of 1.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.44, showing growth from the present price of $44.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Schlumberger Limited Shares?

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market. When comparing Schlumberger Limited shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 81.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SLB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SLB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SLB has increased by 1.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 119,570,936 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.9 billion, following the purchase of 1,827,914 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SLB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.42%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,946,057 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.26 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 86,299,734.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -2,356,044 position in SLB. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 1.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.10%, now holding 38.16 million shares worth $1.88 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its SLB holdings by 9.27% and now holds 31.2 million SLB shares valued at $1.54 billion with the added 2.65 million shares during the period. SLB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.