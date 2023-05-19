Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) closed Thursday at $146.43 per share, down from $148.77 a day earlier. While Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRPT rose by 116.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $159.89 to $61.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.03% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 26, 2023, SMBC Nikko started tracking Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on April 04, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SRPT. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded SRPT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $187 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2023. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 22, 2022, but set its price target from $125 to $160. UBS December 16, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SRPT, as published in its report on December 16, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from April 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $140 for SRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -197.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SRPT is recording an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.16%, with a gain of 20.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $167.42, showing growth from the present price of $146.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SRPT has decreased by -0.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,913,957 shares of the stock, with a value of $971.6 million, following the sale of -52,799 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in SRPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -451,181 additional shares for a total stake of worth $738.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,011,636.

SRPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.