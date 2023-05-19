A share of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) closed at $40.29 per share on Thursday, down from $40.45 day before. While Pacira BioSciences Inc. has underperformed by -0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCRX fell by -36.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.71 to $35.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.36% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, Wedbush started tracking Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) recommending Outperform. JP Morgan also rated PCRX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $83 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 03, 2022. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PCRX, as published in its report on April 21, 2021. Berenberg’s report from April 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $93 for PCRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PCRX is registering an average volume of 585.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.47%, with a loss of -4.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.00, showing growth from the present price of $40.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pacira BioSciences Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PCRX has increased by 0.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,812,649 shares of the stock, with a value of $308.68 million, following the purchase of 44,059 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 52,583 additional shares for a total stake of worth $217.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,804,271.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B subtracted a -896,329 position in PCRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.84%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $85.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its PCRX holdings by 1.29% and now holds 1.89 million PCRX shares valued at $85.67 million with the added 24100.0 shares during the period. PCRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 109.08% at present.