The share price of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rose to $110.98 per share on Thursday from $110.63. While Marathon Petroleum Corporation has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MPC rose by 13.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $138.83 to $77.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.49% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) to Equal Weight. A report published by Goldman on March 29, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MPC. JP Morgan also Downgraded MPC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $149 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2023. Mizuho March 10, 2023d the rating to Buy on March 10, 2023, and set its price target from $133 to $160. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MPC, as published in its report on March 09, 2023. Jefferies’s report from March 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $157 for MPC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MPC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $3.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 61.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MPC is recording an average volume of 4.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a gain of 0.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $147.73, showing growth from the present price of $110.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MPC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marathon Petroleum Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is based in the USA. When comparing Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 309.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MPC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MPC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MPC has decreased by -4.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,888,893 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.11 billion, following the sale of -1,914,772 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MPC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.42%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,865,128 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.97 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,557,724.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its MPC holdings by -6.73% and now holds 8.43 million MPC shares valued at $1.03 billion with the lessened -0.61 million shares during the period. MPC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.50% at present.