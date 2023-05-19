Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) closed Thursday at $14.61 per share, up from $14.59 a day earlier. While Ambac Financial Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBC rose by 61.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.75 to $8.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.54% in the last 200 days.

On November 28, 2022, Compass Point started tracking Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) recommending Neutral. A report published by MKM Partners on May 12, 2017, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMBC. MKM Partners also Downgraded AMBC shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2016. MKM Partners Reiterated the rating as Neutral on December 13, 2016, but set its price target from $20 to $27. MKM Partners resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for AMBC, as published in its report on August 11, 2015. MKM Partners’s report from November 11, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AMBC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMBC is recording an average volume of 477.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.02%, with a gain of 0.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $14.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambac Financial Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AMBC has increased by 1.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,073,758 shares of the stock, with a value of $96.88 million, following the purchase of 99,631 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMBC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 229,772 additional shares for a total stake of worth $78.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,915,913.

During the first quarter, Repertoire Partners LP added a 892,034 position in AMBC. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 2472.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.12%, now holding 1.99 million shares worth $31.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its AMBC holdings by 11.06% and now holds 1.69 million AMBC shares valued at $26.97 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. AMBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.30% at present.