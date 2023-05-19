In Thursday’s session, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) marked $14.99 per share, up from $14.62 in the previous session. While JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has overperformed by 2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JELD fell by -17.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.51 to $8.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.41% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On December 20, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for JELD. Credit Suisse also Downgraded JELD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 14, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating on August 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Stifel August 02, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for JELD, as published in its report on August 02, 2022. Barclays’s report from July 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $17 for JELD shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and JELD has an average volume of 521.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.83%, with a gain of 5.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.81, showing decline from the present price of $14.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JELD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JELD-WEN Holding Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JELD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JELD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Turtle Creek Asset Management, In’s position in JELD has increased by 1.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,949,920 shares of the stock, with a value of $178.28 million, following the purchase of 190,700 additional shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, made another increased to its shares in JELD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 875,911 additional shares for a total stake of worth $131.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,283,905.

During the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC subtracted a -523,121 position in JELD. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.53%, now holding 7.68 million shares worth $98.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its JELD holdings by -0.54% and now holds 5.6 million JELD shares valued at $71.61 million with the lessened 30529.0 shares during the period. JELD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.20% at present.