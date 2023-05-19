CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) closed Thursday at $9.59 per share, up from $9.51 a day earlier. While CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCS rose by 12.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.19 to $8.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.30% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2023, Jefferies started tracking CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on April 13, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CCCS. Barclays also rated CCCS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 21, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on August 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $11. Goldman July 13, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CCCS, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. Jefferies’s report from July 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CCCS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CCCS is recording an average volume of 929.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a gain of 3.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.38, showing growth from the present price of $9.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Shares?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 213.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 101.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCCS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCCS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme’s position in CCCS has increased by 0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,864,967 shares of the stock, with a value of $259.23 million, following the purchase of 108,949 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CCCS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.33%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 306,051 additional shares for a total stake of worth $116.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,442,850.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -834,681 position in CCCS. Contour Asset Management LLC sold an additional -0.75 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.80%, now holding 6.94 million shares worth $60.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its CCCS holdings by -12.36% and now holds 6.34 million CCCS shares valued at $55.0 million with the lessened -0.89 million shares during the period. CCCS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.