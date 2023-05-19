Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) marked $26.26 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $25.15. While Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has overperformed by 4.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLMN rose by 22.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.46 to $15.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.73% in the last 200 days.

On January 25, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) recommending Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BLMN. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on October 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $23. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BLMN, as published in its report on April 12, 2022. Raymond James’s report from February 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for BLMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

BLMN currently pays a dividend of $0.96 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 43.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.77M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BLMN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.82%, with a gain of 15.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.50, showing growth from the present price of $26.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloomin’ Brands Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is one of the biggest names in Restaurants. When comparing Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 27.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BLMN has decreased by -1.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,883,497 shares of the stock, with a value of $319.12 million, following the sale of -217,412 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BLMN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -25,978 additional shares for a total stake of worth $238.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,623,703.

During the first quarter, LSV Asset Management added a 173,341 position in BLMN. ClearBridge Investments LLC sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.03%, now holding 3.43 million shares worth $84.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its BLMN holdings by -4.61% and now holds 3.08 million BLMN shares valued at $76.28 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. BLMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 107.35% at present.