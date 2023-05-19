Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) closed Thursday at $32.48 per share, up from $32.17 a day earlier. While Callon Petroleum Company has overperformed by 0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPE fell by -35.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.08 to $28.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.82% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on December 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CPE. ROTH Capital April 18, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CPE, as published in its report on April 18, 2022. Truist’s report from March 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $100 for CPE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Callon Petroleum Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 45.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CPE is recording an average volume of 1.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a gain of 6.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.48, showing growth from the present price of $32.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Callon Petroleum Company Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CPE has decreased by -0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,557,863 shares of the stock, with a value of $250.47 million, following the sale of -2,258 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CPE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 141,167 additional shares for a total stake of worth $222.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,728,744.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 857,402 position in CPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.98 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.79%, now holding 2.75 million shares worth $91.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its CPE holdings by -3.33% and now holds 1.92 million CPE shares valued at $63.61 million with the lessened 66023.0 shares during the period. CPE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.80% at present.