As of Thursday, Village Farms International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VFF) stock closed at $0.67, down from $0.70 the previous day. While Village Farms International Inc. has underperformed by -3.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VFF fell by -79.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.53 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.54% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald November 09, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for VFF, as published in its report on November 09, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from September 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for VFF shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Village Farms International Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VFF is recording 495.62K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.37%, with a loss of -6.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.28, showing growth from the present price of $0.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VFF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Village Farms International Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VFF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VFF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ETF Managers Group LLC’s position in VFF has decreased by -10.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,922,853 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.02 million, following the sale of -440,263 additional shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC made another decreased to its shares in VFF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.33%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -944,907 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,485,224.

VFF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.10% at present.