Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) closed Thursday at $8.02 per share, up from $7.97 a day earlier. While Designer Brands Inc. has overperformed by 0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBI fell by -44.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.38 to $7.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.82% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 27, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) to Market Perform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on May 20, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for DBI. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated DBI shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 11, 2021. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on November 09, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6. Susquehanna November 03, 2020d its ‘Negative’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DBI, as published in its report on November 03, 2020. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)

The current dividend for DBI investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Designer Brands Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DBI is recording an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 5.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.33, showing growth from the present price of $8.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Designer Brands Inc. Shares?

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Footwear & Accessories market. When comparing Designer Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 253.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DBI has decreased by -3.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,623,199 shares of the stock, with a value of $62.43 million, following the sale of -311,785 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DBI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -557,524 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,690,066.

During the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme added a 782,396 position in DBI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.31%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $20.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Towle & Co. decreased its DBI holdings by -0.47% and now holds 2.19 million DBI shares valued at $17.9 million with the lessened 10320.0 shares during the period. DBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.20% at present.