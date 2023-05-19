Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) closed Thursday at $22.70 per share, up from $22.14 a day earlier. While Delek US Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DK fell by -21.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.45 to $19.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.43% in the last 200 days.

On March 29, 2023, Goldman Downgraded Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on March 09, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DK. Piper Sandler also Downgraded DK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 20, 2023. Mizuho January 10, 2023d the rating to Underperform on January 10, 2023, and set its price target from $25 to $30. Wells Fargo January 05, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for DK, as published in its report on January 05, 2023. Scotiabank’s report from November 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $35 for DK shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

The current dividend for DK investors is set at $0.92 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Delek US Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DK is recording an average volume of 1.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a gain of 2.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.42, showing growth from the present price of $22.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Delek US Holdings Inc. Shares?

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market. When comparing Delek US Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 965.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DK has increased by 0.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,792,963 shares of the stock, with a value of $169.5 million, following the purchase of 7,268 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.86%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 527,393 additional shares for a total stake of worth $108.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,974,180.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -298,269 position in DK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 37923.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.99%, now holding 3.89 million shares worth $84.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its DK holdings by 34.68% and now holds 2.67 million DK shares valued at $57.99 million with the added 0.69 million shares during the period. DK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.