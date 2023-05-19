Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) closed Thursday at $3.29 per share, up from $3.19 a day earlier. While Douglas Elliman Inc. has overperformed by 3.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOUG fell by -40.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.27 to $2.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.46% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

The current dividend for DOUG investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Douglas Elliman Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DOUG is recording an average volume of 498.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.86%, with a gain of 10.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOUG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Douglas Elliman Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOUG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOUG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DOUG has decreased by -1.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,772,246 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.36 million, following the sale of -179,882 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DOUG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.49%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,427,801 additional shares for a total stake of worth $26.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,427,989.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -783,937 position in DOUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.01%, now holding 3.03 million shares worth $9.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DOUG holdings by 11.85% and now holds 2.58 million DOUG shares valued at $8.23 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. DOUG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.00% at present.