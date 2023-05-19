As of Thursday, Boston Properties Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) stock closed at $49.35, up from $49.16 the previous day. While Boston Properties Inc. has overperformed by 0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BXP fell by -57.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $114.34 to $46.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.12% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) to Equal Weight. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded BXP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. BTIG Research October 19, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BXP, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. Scotiabank’s report from September 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $94 for BXP shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)

Investors in Boston Properties Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.92 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BXP is recording 1.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -0.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.06, showing growth from the present price of $49.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BXP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Boston Properties Inc. Shares?

The REIT – Office market is dominated by Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) based in the USA. When comparing Boston Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -45.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BXP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BXP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BXP has increased by 0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,854,310 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.22 billion, following the purchase of 61,349 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another increased to its shares in BXP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 645,411 additional shares for a total stake of worth $677.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,695,570.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 14,273 position in BXP. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.06%, now holding 10.36 million shares worth $552.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its BXP holdings by -1.20% and now holds 7.36 million BXP shares valued at $392.79 million with the lessened 89669.0 shares during the period. BXP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.