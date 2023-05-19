In Thursday’s session, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) marked $52.56 per share, up from $52.29 in the previous session. While DocuSign Inc. has overperformed by 0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCU fell by -30.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $92.04 to $39.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.23% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) to Underweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for DOCU. UBS also Downgraded DOCU shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 21, 2023. Jefferies January 05, 2023d the rating to Buy on January 05, 2023, and set its price target from $50 to $70. Piper Sandler December 09, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DOCU, as published in its report on December 09, 2022. Jefferies’s report from November 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $50 for DOCU shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DocuSign Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DOCU has an average volume of 3.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.86%, with a gain of 6.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.12, showing growth from the present price of $52.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DocuSign Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOCU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOCU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOCU has increased by 3.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,622,180 shares of the stock, with a value of $920.68 million, following the purchase of 571,334 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DOCU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -68,596 additional shares for a total stake of worth $429.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,680,442.

During the first quarter, Polen Capital Management LLC added a 270,137 position in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.36%, now holding 5.82 million shares worth $287.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its DOCU holdings by -33.81% and now holds 4.21 million DOCU shares valued at $208.32 million with the lessened -2.15 million shares during the period. DOCU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.60% at present.