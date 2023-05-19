In Thursday’s session, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) marked $6.91 per share, down from $7.01 in the previous session. While Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has underperformed by -1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBR fell by -21.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.39 to $5.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.69% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

With EBR’s current dividend of $0.19 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EBR has an average volume of 1.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a loss of -5.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Shares?

Utilities – Regulated Electric giant Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is based in the Brazil and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -82.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in EBR has decreased by -6.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,850,567 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.88 million, following the sale of -267,923 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in EBR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -91,372 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,286,693.

At the end of the first quarter, HSBC Global Asset Management increased its EBR holdings by 1.82% and now holds 1.81 million EBR shares valued at $12.15 million with the added 32250.0 shares during the period. EBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.71% at present.