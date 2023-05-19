A share of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) closed at $111.87 per share on Thursday, up from $108.33 day before. While Airbnb Inc. has overperformed by 3.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABNB fell by -4.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $144.63 to $81.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.14% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2023, TD Cowen Reiterated Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) to Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on May 10, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for ABNB. Piper Sandler also reiterated ABNB shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $117 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2023. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 10, 2023, but set its price target from $155 to $150. Morgan Stanley resumed its ‘Underweight’ rating for ABNB, as published in its report on May 10, 2023. DA Davidson’s report from May 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $140 for ABNB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Airbnb Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ABNB is registering an average volume of 6.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a gain of 0.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $131.00, showing growth from the present price of $111.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Airbnb Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Travel Services market, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is based in the USA. When comparing Airbnb Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 708.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABNB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABNB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ABNB has increased by 1.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,723,210 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.6 billion, following the purchase of 293,774 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in ABNB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 301,696 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.51 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,963,085.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 71,500 position in ABNB. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 2.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 27.47%, now holding 12.99 million shares worth $1.55 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ABNB holdings by 0.14% and now holds 11.91 million ABNB shares valued at $1.42 billion with the added 16664.0 shares during the period. ABNB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.30% at present.