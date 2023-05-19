Within its last year performance, QD rose by 54.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.18 to $0.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.00% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2020, Citigroup Downgraded Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) to Sell. A report published by Nomura on January 22, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for QD. Macquarie November 20, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for QD, as published in its report on November 20, 2019. Nomura also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -57.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Qudian Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QD is recording 391.45K average volume. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.10, showing decline from the present price of $1.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qudian Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in QD has increased by 11.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,402,620 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.33 million, following the purchase of 754,520 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in QD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -30.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -881,509 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,017,498.

During the first quarter, SG Americas Securities LLC subtracted a -115,484 position in QD. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 82762.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.54%, now holding 1.35 million shares worth $1.7 million. QD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.00% at present.