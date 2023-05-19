The share price of AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) rose to $11.35 per share on Thursday from $10.79. While AFC Gamma Inc. has overperformed by 5.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFCG fell by -35.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.00 to $9.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.97% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2023, JMP Securities Downgraded AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Jefferies on August 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AFCG. Cowen also rated AFCG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 11, 2021. Compass Point Initiated an Neutral rating on June 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AFCG, as published in its report on May 14, 2021. Seaport Global Securities’s report from April 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25.70 for AFCG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AFCG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.24 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AFC Gamma Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AFCG is recording an average volume of 199.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a gain of 9.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.61, showing growth from the present price of $11.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFCG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AFC Gamma Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Specialty sector, AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) is based in the USA. When comparing AFC Gamma Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFCG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFCG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ETF Managers Group LLC’s position in AFCG has increased by 25.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,126,601 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.65 million, following the purchase of 229,831 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AFCG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 63,048 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,087,210.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 4,113 position in AFCG. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. sold an additional 60646.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.86%, now holding 0.55 million shares worth $6.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Philadelphia Financial Management decreased its AFCG holdings by -22.76% and now holds 0.38 million AFCG shares valued at $4.63 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. AFCG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.90% at present.