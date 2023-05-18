The share price of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) fell to $22.49 per share on Wednesday from $22.75. While ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZI fell by -47.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.86 to $20.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.01% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZI. Truist also Downgraded ZI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2023. BofA Securities January 04, 2023d the rating to Neutral on January 04, 2023, and set its price target from $35 to $34. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ZI, as published in its report on October 05, 2022. Daiwa Securities’s report from September 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $66 for ZI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZI is recording an average volume of 4.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.33%, with a gain of 6.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.31, showing growth from the present price of $22.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is based in the USA. When comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 89.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 616.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in ZI has increased by 7.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,215,348 shares of the stock, with a value of $946.85 million, following the purchase of 2,975,268 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,975,741 additional shares for a total stake of worth $647.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,572,204.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -6,593,153 position in ZI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.88%, now holding 11.53 million shares worth $252.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Voya Investment Management Co. LL decreased its ZI holdings by -15.64% and now holds 10.99 million ZI shares valued at $240.76 million with the lessened -2.04 million shares during the period. ZI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.10% at present.