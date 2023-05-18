Currently, Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) stock is trading at $31.88, marking a gain of 1.98% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -25.43% below its 52-week high of $42.75 and 94.33% above its 52-week low of $16.41. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -22.51% below the high and +2.21% above the low.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PERI’s SMA-200 is $28.40.

As well, it is important to consider PERI stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2.27.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 12.97. PERI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.37, resulting in an 3.43 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): Earnings History

If we examine Perion Network Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.48, slashing the consensus of $0.43. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.05, resulting in a 11.60% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.48 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.43. That was a difference of $0.05 and a surprise of 11.60%.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.57 and 0.56 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.57 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.47 and also replicates 21.28% growth rate year over year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Perion Network Ltd. (PERI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 212 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 58.32% of its stock and 58.32% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. holding total of 1.92 million shares that make 4.16% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 75.96 million.

The securities firm Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds 1.8 million shares of PERI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.91%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 71.4 million.

An overview of Perion Network Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) traded 739,769 shares per day, with a moving average of $34.04 and price change of -6.12. With the moving average of $36.47 and a price change of -4.40, about 738,508 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PERI’s 100-day average volume is 728,701 shares, alongside a moving average of $33.91 and a price change of +7.20.