Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) closed Wednesday at $3.13 per share, up from $2.91 a day earlier. While Rush Street Interactive Inc. has overperformed by 7.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RSI fell by -46.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.52 to $2.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.44% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) to Positive. A report published by Susquehanna on July 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for RSI. JMP Securities also rated RSI shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2022. Craig Hallum March 03, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for RSI, as published in its report on March 03, 2022. ROTH Capital’s report from October 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for RSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RSI is recording an average volume of 477.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.04%, with a loss of -1.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.58, showing growth from the present price of $3.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rush Street Interactive Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RSI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -80,066 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,836,697.

During the first quarter, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. added a 560,538 position in RSI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional -2.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -39.92%, now holding 3.45 million shares worth $10.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RSI holdings by -3.29% and now holds 3.23 million RSI shares valued at $10.04 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. RSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.50% at present.