A share of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) closed at $57.83 per share on Wednesday, up from $56.64 day before. While Weatherford International plc has overperformed by 2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WFRD rose by 85.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.18 to $16.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.80% in the last 200 days.

On May 03, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) recommending Strong Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on February 17, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WFRD. Evercore ISI also rated WFRD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 06, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on June 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $43. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WFRD, as published in its report on June 08, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from November 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $46 for WFRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Weatherford International plc (WFRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Weatherford International plc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WFRD is registering an average volume of 730.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a loss of -4.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $90.00, showing growth from the present price of $57.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WFRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weatherford International plc Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is based in the USA. When comparing Weatherford International plc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 185.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WFRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WFRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WFRD has increased by 33.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,510,466 shares of the stock, with a value of $485.4 million, following the purchase of 1,889,795 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in WFRD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 26.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,225,061 additional shares for a total stake of worth $376.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,823,242.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -60,510 position in WFRD. Yacktman Asset Management LP sold an additional -0.9 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.29%, now holding 4.02 million shares worth $259.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its WFRD holdings by -38.29% and now holds 3.55 million WFRD shares valued at $229.7 million with the lessened -2.2 million shares during the period. WFRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.60% at present.