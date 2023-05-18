In Wednesday’s session, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) marked $24.28 per share, up from $22.94 in the previous session. While Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 5.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WASH fell by -48.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.93 to $22.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.94% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for WASH. Compass Point also Downgraded WASH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 26, 2022. Piper Sandler April 07, 2022d the rating to Neutral on April 07, 2022, and set its price target from $62 to $56. Piper Sandler July 08, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for WASH, as published in its report on July 08, 2021. Boenning & Scattergood also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH)

With WASH’s current dividend of $2.24 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WASH has an average volume of 153.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.90%, with a gain of 3.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.00, showing growth from the present price of $24.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WASH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Banks – Regional giant Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WASH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WASH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WASH has increased by 12.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,493,253 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.98 million, following the purchase of 160,866 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in WASH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.33%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 13,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,025,547.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -24,491 position in WASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 16594.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.04%, now holding 0.83 million shares worth $23.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Washington Trust Co. of Weste decreased its WASH holdings by -0.49% and now holds 0.69 million WASH shares valued at $19.36 million with the lessened 3410.0 shares during the period. WASH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.50% at present.