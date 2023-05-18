As of Wednesday, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock closed at $163.73, up from $160.96 the previous day. While Enphase Energy Inc. has overperformed by 1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENPH rose by 8.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $339.92 to $151.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.16% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 26, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) to Underperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ENPH. HSBC Securities also rated ENPH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $271 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2023. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on April 03, 2023, and assigned a price target of $268. Susquehanna March 22, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Positive’ for ENPH, as published in its report on March 22, 2023. Raymond James’s report from March 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $225 for ENPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Enphase Energy Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 68.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ENPH is recording 4.03M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.15%, with a gain of 1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $259.71, showing growth from the present price of $163.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enphase Energy Inc. Shares?

The Solar market is dominated by Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) based in the USA. When comparing Enphase Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 180.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENPH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENPH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ENPH has increased by 1.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,122,601 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.48 billion, following the purchase of 288,160 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ENPH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.21%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 105,298 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.45 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,812,948.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -68,523 position in ENPH. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.72%, now holding 3.03 million shares worth $498.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its ENPH holdings by -16.39% and now holds 2.9 million ENPH shares valued at $476.18 million with the lessened -0.57 million shares during the period. ENPH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.20% at present.