AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) marked $0.58 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $0.64. While AVROBIO Inc. has underperformed by -9.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVRO fell by -26.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.93 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.08% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On January 05, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 19, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AVRO. BTIG Research also rated AVRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on May 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $28. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AVRO, as published in its report on March 09, 2021. Stifel’s report from March 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for AVRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)

In order to gain a clear picture of AVROBIO Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -100.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 440.40K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AVRO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.62%, with a loss of -13.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.88, showing growth from the present price of $0.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AVROBIO Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GMT Capital Corp.’s position in AVRO has increased by 31.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,357,859 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.35 million, following the purchase of 1,048,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AVRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 321.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,376,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,116,000.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC added a 300,255 position in AVRO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 943.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.08%, now holding 1.15 million shares worth $1.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AVRO holdings by -4.70% and now holds 1.03 million AVRO shares valued at $1.03 million with the lessened 51051.0 shares during the period. AVRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.00% at present.