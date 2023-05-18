A share of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) closed at $26.18 per share on Wednesday, up from $25.50 day before. While Warner Music Group Corp. has overperformed by 2.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WMG fell by -9.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.76 to $21.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.81% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On March 22, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) to Buy. A report published by Barclays on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for WMG. Guggenheim also Downgraded WMG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2023. Atlantic Equities December 19, 2022d the rating to Overweight on December 19, 2022, and set its price target from $34 to $41. BofA Securities November 23, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WMG, as published in its report on November 23, 2022. Goldman’s report from October 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for WMG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Redburn also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

It’s important to note that WMG shareholders are currently getting $0.64 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 202.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WMG is registering an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a loss of -0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.65, showing growth from the present price of $26.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Warner Music Group Corp. Shares?

A giant in the Entertainment market, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is based in the USA. When comparing Warner Music Group Corp. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WMG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WMG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in WMG has increased by 2.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,465,375 shares of the stock, with a value of $471.23 million, following the purchase of 402,414 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WMG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 135,675 additional shares for a total stake of worth $316.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,377,619.

During the first quarter, Sands Capital Management LLC subtracted a -405,088 position in WMG. Caledonia sold an additional -0.66 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.55%, now holding 6.26 million shares worth $190.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its WMG holdings by 0.06% and now holds 4.81 million WMG shares valued at $146.7 million with the added 2671.0 shares during the period. WMG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.40% at present.