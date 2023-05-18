The share price of VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) fell to $2.95 per share on Wednesday from $2.99. While VNET Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNET fell by -51.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.83 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.38% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on May 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VNET. HSBC Securities also Upgraded VNET shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 22, 2021. Goldman November 19, 2021d the rating to Sell on November 19, 2021, and set its price target from $32.80 to $11.50. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for VNET, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of VNET Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VNET is recording an average volume of 2.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.38%, with a loss of -1.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.66, showing growth from the present price of $2.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VNET Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNET shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNET appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIL Investment Advisors’s position in VNET has decreased by -0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,458,584 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.69 million, following the sale of -1,277 additional shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management made another increased to its shares in VNET during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 393,945 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,005,700.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 39,894 position in VNET. Oasis Management sold an additional 5000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.15%, now holding 3.41 million shares worth $10.01 million. VNET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.20% at present.