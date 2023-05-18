Currently, CBL International Limited’s (BANL) stock is trading at $2.67, marking a gain of 10.79% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -87.60% below its 52-week high of $21.53 and 16.09% above its 52-week low of $2.30. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -87.83% below the high and +13.91% above the low.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

As well, it is important to consider BANL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.12.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 17.91. BANL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.23, resulting in an 11.11 price to cash per share for the period.

How does CBL International Limited (BANL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CBL International Limited (BANL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 84.75% of shares. A total of 0 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley holding total of 21287.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 57262.0.

The securities firm Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds 16106.0 shares of BANL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 43325.0.

An overview of CBL International Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CBL International Limited (BANL) traded 504,605 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.14 and price change of -10.30.