Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) marked $44.67 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $43.85. While Tidewater Inc. has overperformed by 1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDW rose by 78.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.88 to $17.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.91% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) recommending Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on March 09, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for TDW. Credit Suisse resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for TDW, as published in its report on August 10, 2016. Scotia Howard Weil also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Tidewater Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 753.85K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TDW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a loss of -4.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.00, showing growth from the present price of $44.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tidewater Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in TDW has increased by 0.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,099,470 shares of the stock, with a value of $364.72 million, following the purchase of 20,599 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,064,214 additional shares for a total stake of worth $137.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,064,214.

During the first quarter, Robotti & Co. Advisors LLC subtracted a -663,957 position in TDW. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 39075.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.31%, now holding 2.94 million shares worth $132.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TDW holdings by 12.68% and now holds 2.59 million TDW shares valued at $116.78 million with the added 0.29 million shares during the period. TDW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.70% at present.