ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) marked $16.86 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $16.37. While ACV Auctions Inc. has overperformed by 2.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACVA rose by 98.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.11 to $6.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 70.37% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On February 16, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) to Neutral. Barrington Research also rated ACVA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 10, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on April 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. Stephens March 02, 2022d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ACVA, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Needham’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ACVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ACV Auctions Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.33M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACVA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.40%, with a gain of 23.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.19, showing growth from the present price of $16.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACV Auctions Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s position in ACVA has increased by 6.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,139,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $236.36 million, following the purchase of 1,073,104 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 386,693 additional shares for a total stake of worth $138.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,626,009.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,923,509 position in ACVA. Atreides Management LP purchased an additional 37843.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.37%, now holding 10.17 million shares worth $132.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ACVA holdings by -0.19% and now holds 6.88 million ACVA shares valued at $89.67 million with the lessened 13333.0 shares during the period. ACVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.50% at present.