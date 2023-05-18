TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) marked $13.42 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $13.47. While TechnipFMC plc has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTI rose by 76.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.03 to $5.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.61% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) to Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FTI. HSBC Securities also Upgraded FTI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 25, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on October 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. Barclays October 06, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for FTI, as published in its report on October 06, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from September 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for FTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TechnipFMC plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.92M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FTI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.60%, with a loss of -5.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.58, showing growth from the present price of $13.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TechnipFMC plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FTI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FTI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in FTI has increased by 11.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 58,933,447 shares of the stock, with a value of $806.8 million, following the purchase of 5,888,998 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in FTI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -5,542,680 additional shares for a total stake of worth $463.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,855,529.

During the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad subtracted a -2,038,946 position in FTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.85 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.36%, now holding 18.63 million shares worth $254.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors decreased its FTI holdings by -4.17% and now holds 17.77 million FTI shares valued at $243.3 million with the lessened -0.77 million shares during the period. FTI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 100.00% at present.