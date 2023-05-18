In Wednesday’s session, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) marked $118.28 per share, up from $112.46 in the previous session. While Chart Industries Inc. has overperformed by 5.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTLS fell by -28.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $242.59 to $101.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.47% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2023, CL King started tracking Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) recommending Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on March 21, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GTLS. Raymond James also Upgraded GTLS shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. Goldman November 22, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 22, 2022, and set its price target from $259 to $150. Piper Sandler November 18, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GTLS, as published in its report on November 18, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from November 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $148 for GTLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 325.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Chart Industries Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GTLS has an average volume of 761.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a loss of -2.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $191.81, showing growth from the present price of $118.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chart Industries Inc. Shares?

Specialty Industrial Machinery giant Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Chart Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 87.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 570.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 122.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GTLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GTLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in GTLS has increased by 27.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,631,785 shares of the stock, with a value of $749.59 million, following the purchase of 1,214,564 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GTLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,352 additional shares for a total stake of worth $573.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,310,380.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 632,798 position in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB sold an additional 8513.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.41%, now holding 2.09 million shares worth $277.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its GTLS holdings by 3.69% and now holds 1.79 million GTLS shares valued at $238.14 million with the added 63723.0 shares during the period. GTLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 122.95% at present.