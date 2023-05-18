Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) closed Wednesday at $16.85 per share, up from $16.38 a day earlier. While Bumble Inc. has overperformed by 2.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMBL fell by -34.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.33 to $15.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.92% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) recommending Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on March 17, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BMBL. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded BMBL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2023. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on December 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $29. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BMBL, as published in its report on December 08, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bumble Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BMBL is recording an average volume of 2.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.36%, with a loss of -2.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.51, showing growth from the present price of $16.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMBL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bumble Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BMBL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BMBL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in BMBL has increased by 14.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,196,831 shares of the stock, with a value of $167.47 million, following the purchase of 1,134,818 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in BMBL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,094,630 additional shares for a total stake of worth $151.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,302,329.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 137,092 position in BMBL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.48%, now holding 7.05 million shares worth $128.34 million. BMBL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.37% at present.