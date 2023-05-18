Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) closed Wednesday at $11.75 per share, down from $11.78 a day earlier. While Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has underperformed by -0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBR fell by -17.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.04 to $8.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.03% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, UBS Downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) to Sell. A report published by Goldman on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PBR. JP Morgan also Downgraded PBR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 31, 2022. Credit Suisse October 17, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 17, 2022, and set its price target from $20 to $16. BofA Securities March 08, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PBR, as published in its report on March 08, 2022. Goldman’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14.20 for PBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

The current dividend for PBR investors is set at $1.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 47.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PBR is recording an average volume of 22.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a gain of 5.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.73, showing growth from the present price of $11.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Shares?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is based in the Brazil and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Integrated market. When comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GQG Partners LLC’s position in PBR has increased by 0.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 211,351,114 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.24 billion, following the purchase of 1,489,361 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in PBR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.43%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,436,214 additional shares for a total stake of worth $612.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 57,673,703.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP subtracted a -1,662,357 position in PBR. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -3.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.80%, now holding 40.24 million shares worth $427.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its PBR holdings by -3.86% and now holds 28.5 million PBR shares valued at $302.7 million with the lessened -1.14 million shares during the period. PBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.40% at present.