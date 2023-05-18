Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) closed Wednesday at $10.25 per share, up from $9.47 a day earlier. While Palantir Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 8.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLTR rose by 27.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.62 to $5.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.28% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on January 19, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PLTR. Mizuho also rated PLTR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 18, 2023. Jefferies January 05, 2023d the rating to Hold on January 05, 2023, and set its price target from $9 to $7.50. Wolfe Research December 21, 2022d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for PLTR, as published in its report on December 21, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from August 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for PLTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PLTR is recording an average volume of 39.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a gain of 3.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.98, showing decline from the present price of $10.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Palantir Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PLTR has increased by 2.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 157,718,224 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.22 billion, following the purchase of 3,983,487 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PLTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.97%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 734,044 additional shares for a total stake of worth $591.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 76,290,526.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -2,386,403 position in PLTR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.42 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.21%, now holding 34.46 million shares worth $267.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its PLTR holdings by 5.08% and now holds 22.96 million PLTR shares valued at $177.98 million with the added 1.11 million shares during the period. PLTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.90% at present.