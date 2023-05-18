NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) marked $78.45 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $80.64. While NovoCure Limited has underperformed by -2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVCR rose by 17.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $120.03 to $56.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.66% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 16, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for NVCR. Wells Fargo also Downgraded NVCR shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $107 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2023. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 05, 2023, but set its price target from $100 to $140. Wells Fargo November 29, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for NVCR, as published in its report on November 29, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from October 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $70 for NVCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of NovoCure Limited (NVCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NovoCure Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 662.08K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NVCR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.57%, with a gain of 9.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.86, showing growth from the present price of $78.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NovoCure Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in NVCR has increased by 0.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,724,113 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.04 billion, following the purchase of 80,528 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in NVCR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 61,280 additional shares for a total stake of worth $846.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,849,519.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,306,498 position in NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.94%, now holding 8.6 million shares worth $566.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its NVCR holdings by 0.44% and now holds 7.95 million NVCR shares valued at $524.01 million with the added 35013.0 shares during the period. NVCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.70% at present.