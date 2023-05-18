The share price of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) rose to $3.74 per share on Wednesday from $3.51. While Niu Technologies has overperformed by 6.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIU fell by -48.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.60 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.23% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on April 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for NIU. UBS also rated NIU shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 09, 2021. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for NIU, as published in its report on January 15, 2021. Citigroup’s report from November 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for NIU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Niu Technologies’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NIU is recording an average volume of 460.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.71%, with a gain of 2.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.03, showing growth from the present price of $3.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Niu Technologies Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NIU has increased by 4.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,431,719 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.33 million, following the purchase of 63,339 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,162,675.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, subtracted a -2,309,102 position in NIU. JPMorgan Securities LLC purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 70.65%, now holding 1.03 million shares worth $3.84 million. NIU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.00% at present.