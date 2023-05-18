As of Wednesday, LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LVOX) stock closed at $2.47, down from $2.58 the previous day. While LiveVox Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LVOX rose by 3.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.41 to $1.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.55% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) recommending Neutral. Goldman also rated LVOX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on December 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $8. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LVOX, as published in its report on September 28, 2021. Stifel’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for LVOX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LVOX is recording 64.64K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.92%, with a loss of -6.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.29, showing growth from the present price of $2.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LVOX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LiveVox Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LVOX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LVOX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Columbia Management Investment Ad’s position in LVOX has decreased by -0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,445,482 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.85 million, following the sale of -1,399 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,250,000.

During the first quarter, B. Riley Asset Management LLC added a 596,962 position in LVOX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 36435.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.79%, now holding 1.34 million shares worth $3.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, J. Goldman & Co. LP decreased its LVOX holdings by -11.05% and now holds 1.29 million LVOX shares valued at $3.69 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. LVOX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.20% at present.