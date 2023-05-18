As of Wednesday, Leslie’s Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LESL) stock closed at $10.71, up from $10.16 the previous day. While Leslie’s Inc. has overperformed by 5.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LESL fell by -41.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.30 to $10.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.64% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for LESL. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded LESL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2022. MKM Partners Initiated an Neutral rating on October 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Telsey Advisory Group August 08, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for LESL, as published in its report on August 08, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from June 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for LESL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Leslie’s Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LESL is recording 3.11M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a loss of -2.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.17, showing growth from the present price of $10.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LESL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leslie’s Inc. Shares?

The Specialty Retail market is dominated by Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) based in the USA. When comparing Leslie’s Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -321.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 118.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LESL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LESL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LESL has increased by 1.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,963,748 shares of the stock, with a value of $205.76 million, following the purchase of 189,259 additional shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in LESL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 816,430 additional shares for a total stake of worth $168.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,574,018.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 669,506 position in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC purchased an additional 10.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 556.76%, now holding 11.85 million shares worth $128.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment increased its LESL holdings by 16.76% and now holds 11.28 million LESL shares valued at $122.37 million with the added 1.62 million shares during the period. LESL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 118.88% at present.