In Wednesday’s session, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) marked $71.35 per share, down from $72.75 in the previous session. While Legend Biotech Corporation has underperformed by -1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEGN rose by 75.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.30 to $37.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.15% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On March 29, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on March 24, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for LEGN. UBS also rated LEGN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $66 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2022. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LEGN, as published in its report on November 01, 2022. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 592.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Legend Biotech Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -71.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LEGN has an average volume of 806.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a gain of 1.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.89, showing growth from the present price of $71.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Legend Biotech Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LEGN has increased by 8.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,678,869 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.08 billion, following the purchase of 1,176,623 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $352.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,136,617.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 106,158 position in LEGN. RA Capital Management LP purchased an additional 97613.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.17%, now holding 2.44 million shares worth $167.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its LEGN holdings by 0.01% and now holds 2.39 million LEGN shares valued at $164.19 million with the added 319.0 shares during the period. LEGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.80% at present.