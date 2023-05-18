In Wednesday’s session, Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) marked $34.42 per share, up from $31.02 in the previous session. While Independent Bank Group Inc. has overperformed by 10.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IBTX fell by -49.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.00 to $28.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.32% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On October 26, 2022, Hovde Group Downgraded Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) to Market Perform. A report published by Janney on March 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for IBTX. Truist also rated IBTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 18, 2020. Hovde Group May 27, 2020d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for IBTX, as published in its report on May 27, 2020. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX)

With IBTX’s current dividend of $1.52 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Independent Bank Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IBTX has an average volume of 311.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.42%, with a gain of 11.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.17, showing growth from the present price of $34.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IBTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Independent Bank Group Inc. Shares?

Banks – Regional giant Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Independent Bank Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -176.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IBTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IBTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IBTX has decreased by -2.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,403,747 shares of the stock, with a value of $196.59 million, following the sale of -130,221 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in IBTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 88,699 additional shares for a total stake of worth $150.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,128,187.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 323,183 position in IBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 62562.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.43%, now holding 2.64 million shares worth $95.97 million. IBTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.00% at present.