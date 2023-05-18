A share of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) closed at $8.31 per share on Wednesday, up from $7.67 day before. While Tencent Music Entertainment Group has overperformed by 8.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TME rose by 100.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.29 to $3.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.63% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 17, 2023, Macquarie Upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on May 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TME. China Renaissance also Upgraded TME shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10.60 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 17, 2023. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on April 24, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for TME, as published in its report on January 30, 2023. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TME is registering an average volume of 6.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a gain of 18.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.30, showing growth from the present price of $8.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TME is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tencent Music Entertainment Group Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is based in the China. When comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 123.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TME shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TME appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Krane Funds Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in TME during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,456,721 additional shares for a total stake of worth $256.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 34,565,720.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -806,757 position in TME. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.23%, now holding 21.01 million shares worth $155.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TME holdings by 0.11% and now holds 18.24 million TME shares valued at $135.18 million with the added 20524.0 shares during the period. TME shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.60% at present.