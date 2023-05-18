As of Wednesday, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (NYSE:TDOC) stock closed at $24.38, up from $23.91 the previous day. While Teladoc Health Inc. has overperformed by 1.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDOC fell by -23.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.66 to $21.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Stephens started tracking Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by SVB Securities on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TDOC. Truist initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for TDOC, as published in its report on September 07, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from August 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TDOC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Teladoc Health Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -168.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TDOC is recording 3.95M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a loss of -1.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.08, showing growth from the present price of $24.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDOC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teladoc Health Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDOC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDOC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in TDOC has increased by 8.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,584,180 shares of the stock, with a value of $546.1 million, following the purchase of 1,655,740 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TDOC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 831,518 additional shares for a total stake of worth $378.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,256,541.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 503,176 position in TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas, sold an additional 91443.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.13%, now holding 8.03 million shares worth $213.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its TDOC holdings by 1.68% and now holds 4.83 million TDOC shares valued at $128.06 million with the added 79670.0 shares during the period. TDOC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.